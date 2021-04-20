Civil Service Day 2021: What is the significance of this day?

The Civil Services refer to the career civil servants who are the permanent executive branch of the Republic of India. The Civil service system is the backbone of the administrative machinery of the country.

Civil Servants are employees of the Government of India or of the states, but not all employees of the Government are civil servants. Civil Servants in a personal capacity are paid from the Civil List. Senior Civil Servants may be called to account by the Parliament.

The Civil service system in India is rank-based and does not follow the tenets of the position-based civil services.

About Civil Service Day and its significance: The Civil Service Day is celebrated every year on 21 April. The purpose for this day is for the Civil Servants to rededicate and recommit themselves to the cause of the people.

This day gives civil servants the opportunity for introspection and thinking about future strategies to deal with the challenges being posed by the changing times.

The first function of this sort was held in Vigyan Bhawan on 21 April 2006. The reason for this date being chosen is because Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel addressed the first batch of civil servants in Independent India at the Metcalf house on 21 April 1947. He referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India' in his inspiring speech.