World Liver Day: Busting myths associated with fatty liver disease

Fatty liver is the accumulation of excessive fat in the liver. Normal liver contain less than 5% of fat as triglycerides. More fat in liver predisposes one to have progressive damage to liver. Inflammation to the liver is called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) disease leading to fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver failure. Here are some myths and facts associated with fatty liver.

Myth: Only obese people have fatty liver

Fact: While obese people are at greater risk for fatty liver disease, but even lean persons can have fatty liver. Even some medications, alcohol use, infection some genetic and metabolic diseases can cause fatty liver.

Myth: If your liver functions are normal, you needn’t worry

Fact: Liver functions and sonography will diagnose when there is advanced liver damage and failure. But they are not good at picking up NASH or liver fibrosis. A damaged liver can have normal values.