City's first crematorium for dogs at Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is likely to commence operations this week for the city’s first crematorium for dogs, and fine will be charged against people who have not registered their pet dogs with the corporation. The new facility is constructed near Nandi Park around the Hindon river and is expected to be fully functional by this week, Hindustan Times reported.

According to reports, the service isn't a free one, the corporation will charge owners for cremating their pet dogs. The estimated cost of Rs 500 would be administered on pet owners for the procedure, while community dogs would be cremated free of charge as and when a resident brings the body of the canine to the corporation's notice.

“Till now, people made their own arrangements for the cremation or burial of pets. Even community dogs were buried in open spaces. This facility will help the city with the safe and scientific disposal of dead dogs,” the report quoted Rajendra Tyagi, Raj Nagar councillor. Also, pet owners and animal activists in Ghaziabad opined in need of the crematorium for their animal.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:20 AM IST