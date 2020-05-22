CISCE releases board exam timetable for Class 10 and Class 12: Here's complete ICSE, ISC exam date sheet

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced datasheets for the pending class 10 and class 12 board exams.
According to CISCE's new datasheets, board examinations for the remaining subjects of class 10 to be held from July 2 to July 12 and examinations for the remaining subjects of class 12 to be held from July 1 to July 14.
The CISCE has made mandatory for candidates to carry a sanitiser to the exam centre. Though wearing gloves is optional as per the CISCE guidelines on exams. The exams were to be conducted in the month of March but could not take place due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Here the complete time-table for ICSE and ISC Exams:
ICSE 10th Date Sheet:
Thursday, July 2, 2020 - Geography
Saturday, July 4, 2020 - Group III - Elective (Carnatic Music, Commercial Application, Computer application, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Indian Dance, Mass Media, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga)
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 - Hindi
Friday, July 10, 2020 - Biology - Science Paper 3
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - Economics (Group II Elective)
ISC 12th Date Sheet:
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 - Biology (Paper 1) Theory
Friday, July 3, 2020 - Business Studies
Sunday, July 5, 2020 - Geography
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 - Psychology
Thursday, July 9, 2020 - Sociology
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - Home Science (Paper 1) Theory
Monday, July 13, 2020 - Elective English
Tuesday, July 14 - Art 5 - Craft
