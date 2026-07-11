Christian Community Backs Sanjay Singh's Appeal To PM Modi Over Alleged Attacks On Christians

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Mumbai: The Christian community in India has voiced strong support for an urgent appeal sent by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which calls for immediate federal intervention following allegations about a sharp rise in targeted violence against Christians, their institutions, and places of worship across multiple states.

The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), a community organisation, issued a statement expressing deep gratitude to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for addressing the issue.

In a letter last week, Singh detailed what he described as an organised pattern of intimidation, vandalism, and the disruption of peaceful worship. He also criticised the frequent misuse of anti-conversion allegations to target religious minorities, highlighting several severe incidents across the country.

According to the MP's letter, the violence spans several regions, including West Bengal, where an under-construction church was allegedly vandalised in Sonarpur, women were reportedly assaulted at a wedding reception in Paschim Medinipur, and Grace Church in Purba Bardhaman was allegedly looted during Sunday prayers. The letter alleged police inaction in these cases, noting that pastors were sometimes unfairly targeted with criminal proceedings instead of the actual perpetrators.

Similar hostility was reported in Uttar Pradesh, where armed mobs allegedly disrupted house churches and prayer meetings in Rae Bareli, Unnao, and Gorakhpur, leading to assaults on clergy and worshippers alongside arrests under local anti-conversion laws. Furthermore, communal tensions sparked by false conversion allegations have surfaced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, while social boycotts and the forced displacement of dozens of Christian families have been reported in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. Meanwhile, in Delhi and Haryana, community leaders reported what they alleged was organised opposition to church construction and the systematic denial of permissions for traditional religious processions.

Aligning with the MP's concerns, the BCS directly appealed to Prime Minister Modi to publicly condemn the atrocities. BCS spokesperson Dolphy Dsouza urged the Prime Minister to issue strict directives to law enforcement agencies nationwide to enforce the rule of law, prevent further violence, and protect constitutional religious freedoms.

In his letter, Singh reminded the Prime Minister that the administration’s "double-engine government" model owes a constitutional obligation to protect every citizen regardless of faith, arguing that continued silence from the Union Government risks sending a message of impunity to extremist elements.

To address the crisis, the MP placed five key demands before the Prime Minister, calling for a public condemnation of the nationwide attacks, independent and time-bound investigations into the violence, and the immediate arrest and prosecution of those inciting communal hatred. He further urged the government to prevent the targeted misuse of anti-conversion laws against innocent worshippers and pastors, and to strictly uphold the fundamental religious freedoms guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution.

"India's greatness has never rested on the domination of one faith over another, but on the equal dignity accorded to every faith under the Constitution," Singh wrote, calling for decisive action over political partisanship.

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