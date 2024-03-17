'Chowkidar Chor Hai Doesn't Work': Omar Abullah Admits Opposition's Personal Attacks Against PM Modi Are Counterproductive

Omar Abdullah |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president and ex-chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the Opposition's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not work in its favour. Abdullah made the comments at India Today Conclave on Saturday.

During his address, Abdullah, warned against the Opposition's habit of resorting to personal attacks on Modi. He also noted that such remarks were counterproductive and underscored the importance of shunning the image of being anti-Modi.

.@OmarAbdullah seems to be really out of proportion with Rahul Gandhi & other alliance partners 😂 pic.twitter.com/vv90p90UH0 — Politics Pe Charcha (@politicscharcha) March 16, 2024

"I think that the one mistake we make from time to time we to address ... this whole thing that we are seen to be anti-Modi, I think that's a mistake. Because every time we've sort of launched a personal attack against the prime minister, it boomerangs on us. It does not work. I'm telling you from experience, it does not work," Abdullah said.

When asked if 'parivarvad' was a blunder, Abullah said, "Yes, it was. Chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief) doesn't work, Adani-Ambani doesn't work. It doesn't work, it doesn't work! Let's accept it."

'Chowkidar chor hai' origin

The 'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan was coined by MP Rahul Gandhi when campaigning for 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election. It officially became the Congress' slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders have frequently employed the slogan against Modi, citing accusations of favoritism in the allocation of contracts linked to the Rafale fighter jet deal.