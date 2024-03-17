 'Aise Nahi Chalta Hai, Rahul Bhai!': Home Minister Amit Shah Gets Angry At Journalist Rahul Kanwal (VIDEO)
Amit Shah's angry reply to senior journalist Rahul Kanwal has been doing rounds on the social media on Sunday.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at India Today Conclave | X/BJP4India

Journalist Rahul Kanwal found himself in a tough spot when he became a target of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's anger at India Today Conclave. Shah's angry reply to the senior journalist has been doing rounds on the social media on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday at India Today Conclave in New Delhi, where Kanwal asked about the allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over their controversial remarks on changing the Indian Constitution and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. The question, which Shah did not let Kanwal complete, seemingly miffed the home minister.

Shah interrupted Kanwal and replied, "Wait, I can't let this go without answering. When an MP made a statement, the BJP distanced itself from the MP and issued a notice. Rahul Gandhi's MP made comments on dividing the country to north India and south India and you have not spoken a word against it."

Shah was referring to Congress' Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh's comments following the interim Budget announcement in February. Unhappy with the fact that most of the funds were give to the north Indian states, Suresh said if the Centre continued to ignore the problems of the south Indian states, soon they would demand a separate country.

'Aise nahi chalta hai, Rahul bhai!'

The home minister also went on to accuse Kanwal of biased journalism. "There cannot be more biased journalism than this. You discussed the remarks on changing the Constitution for two days, but did not make even two shows on the India's division comments. What are you talking about? Don't we watch (the news). You will, too, have to answer the public about what is your agenda. Aise nahi chalta hai, Rahul bhai! (It does not work like this, Rahul bhai!)," Shah said.

