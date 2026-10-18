Chorbagan Stampede: TMC Targets Suvendu Adhikari’s Nephew Debdeep, BJP MLA Over Pandal Committee Links

TMC questioned the reported links of BJP MLA Bijay Ojha, Debadeep Adhikari, nephew of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP leader Tamaghno Ghosh to the puja committee. |

At least 17 people were reported dead and several others injured after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, October 17. The incident occurred amid heavy crowds and rainfall, triggering concerns over crowd management and safety arrangements at the venue.

The tragedy has also sparked a political controversy, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raising questions over the reported links between BJP leaders and the puja committee.

TMC Flags BJP Leaders’ Links To Puja Committee

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According to Anandabazar Patrika, Jorasanko BJP MLA Bijay Ojha is the chairman of the Chorbagan puja committee, while Debadeep Adhikari, nephew of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is a prominent organiser. Tamaghno Ghosh, the BJP’s North Kolkata district president, is also associated with the event’s organisation.

The reported political connections have brought the committee’s leadership under scrutiny following the stampede. The TMC’s allegations have added a political dimension to the tragedy.

However, association with the committee does not, by itself, establish responsibility for the incident. Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari confirmed that the pandal had been closed and a probe will be initiated into the tragedy.

Chorbagan Stampede: What Happened?

According to reports, the stampede occurred around 7.40 pm, with injured people taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said preliminary information suggested that an announcement by a private security agency and the blowing of whistles may have triggered the chaos.

He said members of the puja committee and personnel associated with the security agency had been detained as the investigation proceeded. Authorities are expected to examine the sequence of events, crowd-control arrangements and the management of entry and exit points.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The next of kin of each deceased person will receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh, while those injured will be given ₹50,000.