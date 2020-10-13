Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation from phone? Meet the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a 'chip' made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases." The 'chip', named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.Set up in 2019, the RKA aimed at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny. The Aayog, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals.

Kathiria further appealed to people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, stating that the campaign launched by the RKA will also boost the 'Make in India' concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'swadeshi movement'.

Here's all you need to know about Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog:

The governement has consitituted the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to organise animal husbandary on modern and scientific lines in order to take steps for preserving breeds and prohibiting the slaughter of cows and draught cattle.

On its website, the organisation states, "As per 2012 livestock census, India has 300 million bovine population; out of this 191 million are cattle (cows) and 108.7 million buffaloes. The cattle and buffalo genetic resource is constituted by 43 breeds of cattle and 16 breeds of buffaloes. Among the bovine population, 216 million are females and 84 million are males. 5.2 million cattle are abandoned as per livestock census 2012."

As cattle plays crucial role in rural economy in terms of milk production, manure and draft animal power, a need to constitute an apex advisory was felt in order to address the issues related to conservation, protection and development of cattle. Implementation of laws with respect to prohibition of slaughter or cruelty towards cows is also looked after by this body. Government constituted Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog vide Resolution dated 21st February, 2019.

The body helps the Centre to develop appropriate programmes for conservation, sustainable development and genetic upgradation of Indigenous breeds of cows.

It also reviews existing laws, policies as well as suggest measures for optimum economic utilization of cow wealth for enhanced production and productivity, leading to higher farm income and better quality of life for the dairy farmers. The body also aims at transmission and application of improved technology and management practices at the farmers’ doorsteps.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog functions as an integral part of Rashtriya Gokul Mission.