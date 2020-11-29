Chinese researchers claim COVID-19 virus originated in India or Bangladesh

As world battles the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chinese scientists have now made a bizarre claim: The virus originated in India in the summer of 2019!

According to a report by Deccan Herald, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences claimed that the COVID-19 virus might have originated in India — jumping from animals to humans via contaminated water — before travelling unnoticed to Wuhan, where it was first detected and soon became the epicentre of the virus.

But, this is not the first time that China has held other countries responsible for the outbreak. Previously, Chinese authorities, without evidence, called out Italy and US for being the point-of-origin of the virus.

A paper by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, used a method called phylogenetic analysis, a technique where scientists study the mutations of the virus, to assess the origin of the coronavirus. According to this phylogenetic analysis, the method rules out Wuhan as a site of origin of the coronavirus, but shifts focus to Bangladesh, India, US, Greece, Australia, Italy, Czech Republic, Russia, and Serbia as potential countries.

As per the paper, since India and Bangladesh reported the least number of mutations and are neighbouring countries of China, scientists have estimated that the Indian subcontinent may be the origin of the first COVID-19 transmission.

Various outlets of the state-run Chinese media have been carrying reports in recent days stating that a number of imported food products from different countries, including a consignment of fish from India, were found to have traces of the COVID-19 alleging that the virus may have entered China through foreign routes.