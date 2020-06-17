'China's Chairman is our Chairman': Why China will forever haunt CPI(M)

Communist parties in India are known for their murky history with the Communist Party of China (CPC). As the news of a violent face-off between India and China at Galwan valley broke in, many started to recall the Indo-China War of 1962.

During the India-China war of 1962, the radical wing of the then Communist Party of India (CPI) opposed the unqualified support to the Nehru government, because of its class character, in its fight against China.

This event was believed to be one of the major factors responsible for the split within the Communist Party of India. Thus, by 1964, the differences among the communists increased beyond reconciliation. After this few leaders form the communist party walked out and founded the party which is today known as the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

On Tuesday, after the violent stand-off between China and India at Galwan valley, CPI (M) came up with a statement on 16th June, wherein it did not criticise the neighbouring country.

The party in its statement said, “The Government of India should come out with an authoritative statement as to what actually happened. It is imperative that both the Governments immediately initiate high-level talks to defuse the situation and advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding of maintaining peace and tranquility on the border.”

This is not the first time of CPI(M) coming up with a statement on India-China standoff without criticising China. Going back to 2017, during the stand-off between India and China at Doklam in 2017, CPI(M) in an editorial in its journal People’s Democracy, wrote, “It must be underlined that Bhutan has been negotiating with China directly on its border issues since the year 1984. It is better that, India let Bhutan take the lead in negotiating with China on the Doklam Plateau and other disputed territories. India can lend support to Bhutan’s position.”

It added, "Within the country, the Modi government has increased the profile of the Dalai Lama and the so-called Tibetan provisional government. The visit of the Dalai Lama accompanied by a union minister to Arunachal Pradesh and the recent unfurling of the Tibetan flag of the provisional government in Ladakh are serious irritants for China."

The CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also issued a statement for “peace and tranquility” with China amidst the Doklam crisis.

However, the party, which otherwise is very vocal about the Indian foreign policy, could not even criticize the neighbouring country responsible for the Doklam issue in its statement.

Now, to be fair, the CPI(M) has time and again distanced itself from CPC. Be it the Madurai Congress of 1967 wherein it issued a document titled “Divergent views between our Party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) or its criticism of China for supporting Pakistan during the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

However, its legacy of the 1962 war and its failure to utter a C-word in its statement issued during the recent standoffs with China help the discourse to simply tag the party as "China sympathiser".

After the recent border tensions, such discussions on social media took a centre stage. On Wednesday, one of the Twitter users found an old poster written in Bagla which said, "The Chinese chairman is our chairman." After that, few users asked for clarification from the party over the poster.