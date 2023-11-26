China Pneumonia Outbreak: Indian Govt Asks States, UTs To Review Preparedness; Says, 'No Need To Panic'

Indian Govt Asks States, UTs To Review Preparedness; Says, 'No Need To Panic' |

Mumbai: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday decided to review preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses in view of the emerging public health situation in China. The respiratory illness is on the rise in the neighbouring country and the Indian Government has issued guidelines to all the State Governments and Union Territories and has also asked them to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19’.

Hospitals in Beijing resort to makeshift wards (Fangcang hospitals) to handle rising patient influx! Experts tag the new outbreak in China as "unconfirmed pneumonia." WHO demands detailed explanations from Chinese authorities.

Peking University Hospital took measures to cope… pic.twitter.com/KkkxKEMSvf — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) November 26, 2023

Cases increasing due to Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2

The Health Ministry has also said that the trends of ILI/SARI are to be closely monitored by District and State surveillance. The increase in respiratory illness has been caused predominantly due to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, and SARS-CoV-2. The Health Ministry has informed that the situation is under control and told the people of the country that there is no need to panic. The Union Health Ministry has also said that there is no need for alarm.

WHO RECOMMENDS MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING IN CHINA AMID MYSTERY PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK, ALSO ADVISES PEOPLE IN CHINA TO TAKE MEASURES AMID RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SPIKE pic.twitter.com/eGQhcAKhuH — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 25, 2023

Teams of Health officials on high alert

Earlier, Kerala Health Minister Veena George also said that the teams of health officials in the state are on high alert. Kerala was one of the states in the country which was worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veena George told ANI, "The World Health Organisation (WHO) discussed this with China yesterday. The WHO has discussed with China the pneumonia that is seen in children. What we know is that China has clarified that there is nothing to worry about. When the news came out, our expert committee met to analyse the situation. Yesterday, I chaired a meeting with doctors from BME and DHS."

⚠️ Undiagnosed Pneumonia in China 🇨🇳



November 23rd, Hangzhou, Zhejiang: At the Fever Department of Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital's Xiasha Campus, the sound of coughing echoes everywhere, with people looking exhausted and slumped in their chairs.



Video credits: @jenniferzeng97 pic.twitter.com/E2Lp4F0tNg — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) November 24, 2023

'We are still closely monitoring the situation'

The Health Minister of the state further said, "We are still closely monitoring the situation. Our team is alert. They are viewing the situation." She further said, "What experts said is that the approaches chosen by us, China and other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic are slightly different. They had lockdown for a longer period. China gave relaxation only a year after lockdown. It was already found globally that the natural immunity depth in children was reduced due to the pandemic. China has started experiencing it now. This is what our health experts have analysed".

Kerala needs to take extra precautions

Kerala needs to take extra precautions during the spread of illness worldwide as the state's major population resides outside the country and the first case of Monkeypox to COVID-19 was reported from the state itself. China is reporting an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases. The officials said that the country is facing more than 7,000 cases daily. The number of cases that are reported on daily basis is far more higher that the hospital's capacity.

WHO recommends mask, social distancing

World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended masks, social distancing amid the mystery Pneumonia outbreak in China. WHO has also advised the pople of China to take precautionary measures amid the respiratory illness spike in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)