'Chidambaram's arrest daylight murder of democracy': Congress

New Delhi: A day after former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was arrested, the Congress party in a press conference held here on Thursday called it a 'broad daylight murder of democracy'.

Defending Chidambaram, Congress media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the arrest was a result of 'vindictive politics' by a 'desperate government' and accused the ED and the CBI of pleasing their 'political masters'.

Surjewala further alleged, the arrest of Chidambaram is a ploy to divert the attention of the people from the deepening economic crisis in the country. Surjewala said that Chidambaram has already been raided four times in connection with the case and "appeared in response to over 20 summons".

Calling the charges levelled against Chidambaram as false and fabricated, the Congress said, "After over 5 years of futile investigation, for an alleged offence that took place in 2008, the authorities are unable to come out with any clear or precise allegation or a compelling case against Chidambaram."

This leads to only one unmistakable conclusion - "false charges are being heaped upon senior political rivals to silence anyone and everyone in the country."

Though the agencies believe they have a strong case against Chidambaram and need to question him to establish the money trail, Congress called the move "vindictive, selective and malicious". In a shocking move, the Congress media chief didn't spare the media as well calling a section of them as "propaganda machinery".