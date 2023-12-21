Chhattisgarh Winter Session Day 3: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Emphasizes Modi Ki Guarantee In ₹12.99 Billion Supplementary Budget Allocation

Chhattisgarh Winter Assembly Session | FPJ

On the third day of winter session of Chhattisgarh State Assembly the house passed the second supplementary budget of ₹12,992,70,98,800 with a thumping majority on Thursday.

₹3800 crore has been provisioned for payment of the paddy bonus. ₹1200 has been allocated for Mahtari Vandan Yojana. ₹3,799 crore has been provisioned for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

An amount of ₹1123 crore has been allocated for providing free electricity to 5 HP agricultural pumps.

Bifurcation of funds allocated for various yojanas and projects

An amount of ₹43.98 crore has been provisioned for Sukhad Sahara Yojana. Along with this, an amount of ₹296 crore has been allocated for social security and welfare. ₹40 crore has been kept for the Mukhya Mantri Pension Scheme. Meanwhile, to carry out development works under Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran an amount of ₹3.96 crore has been allocated. Similarly a provision of ₹90.31 crore has been made in order to pay as honorarium to the workers and assistants.

An amount of ₹5 crore has been provisioned for the Mukhya Mantri Sugam Mahavidyalaya Scheme.

While being a part of the discussion initiated on the second supplementary budget in the House Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, the government priority is to fulfill the promises made under Modi Ki Guarantee.

“The supplementary budget presented in the House is the first step of our government towards fulfilling the guarantee given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the state”, CM Sai said.

Previous State government had presented its last budget of more than ₹1,21,500 crore without making any proper arrangement for revenue generation. It took a loan of ₹50,000 crore during its tenure, the CM alleged.

CM Modi Ki Guarantee

Despite adverse financial status, the BJP government is committed to fulfill the announcements it made to the public under Modi Ki Guarantee, he reiterated. According to the CM Modi Ki Guarantee includes the guarantee of providing permanent housing to about 18 lakh rural families of the state. A provision of ₹3,799 crore has been made to fund rural housing projects under the supplementary budget.

After the creation of Chhattisgarh as a separate state under the leadership of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji now it is time to ensure development for all, he said.

In order to fulfill the promise of a pending paddy bonus of two years, the government made a provision of ₹3800 crore in the budget, Sai mentioned. To financially empower the women under Mahtari Vandan Yojana an allocation of ₹1200 crore has been made in the second supplementary budget.

Chief Minister Sai said that his government started to work towards providing tap water to every house. A provision of ₹1,230 crore has been made under the state share.

An additional provision of ₹1,102 crore has been made in the supplementary budget for Krishak Jeevan Jyoti Yojana. A state share provision of ₹255.25 crore has been made for central health schemes. There are provisions beneficial for every section in the manifesto of the BJP government, he added.

LoP levels allegations against BJP over its failure to fulfil promises

Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr Charan Das Mahant, while opposing the second supplementary budget alleged that BJP failed to made enough provisions in the supplementary budget to fulfil the promises it made in the BJP’s election manifesto.

LoP also questioned the relevance of Modi Ki Guarantee and asserted that it failed in the country, secondly the BJP failed to deposit ₹15 lakh in the accounts of Indian citizens. The government even failed to provide two crore employment to the youth in the nation, Mahant added.