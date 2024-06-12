Chhattisgarh Violence: Judicial Inquiry Ordered, Dy CM Vijay Sharma Assures Of Strict Action Against Culprits

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma along with Food Minister Dayal Das Baghel and Revenue Minister Tankaram Varma inspecting the Balodabazar Collectorate premises at the incident of vandalism and arson on Tuesday. |

Balodabazar/Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Deputy Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Tuesday said the Satnami community had organized a program to express their gratitude and appreciation towards the Chief Minister’s initiative.

Interacting with the media, he said, an investigation into their involvement is underway, and stringent action will be taken against the culprits. He emphasized that those who damage government property are not friends of society.

Baba Guru Ghasidas is widely respected across the state. His white flag is revered as a symbol of peace. The recent damage to Jaitkhamb in Amargufa last month had agitated the community, prompting demands for a police investigation.

In response to the community’s dissatisfaction with the police investigation, a judicial inquiry was announced under the directive of the Chief Minister. The community was satisfied with the Chief Minister’s decision and had entrusted their trust in the judiciary.

Sharma accompanied by Food Minister Dayal Das Baghel and Revenue Minister Tankaram Varma had reached Balodabazar Collectorate to take stock of the incident of vandalism and arson.

After taking detailed information about the incident from the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, the ministers assessed the damage caused. They inspected the entire premises, including the District Panchayat, Family Court, and Block Development Office, taking note of the damage caused due to arson.

Sharma expressed profound grief over the incident. He asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against the culprits. He further remarked that a significant number of vehicles, including those belonging to underprivileged individuals and government officials, suffered damages. Moreover, governmental property has been vandalized, huge losses have been incurred, numerous documents possibly destroyed in the record room, and an entire building has been set ablaze. It will be a mammoth task to once again update the land records. The farmers and poor will face the problem.

CM wishes speedy recovery of police personnel

Inspector General of Police Bilaspur Sanjeev Shukla, Collector Avneesh Sharan and SP Rajneesh Singh interacting with injured Khalko at hospital on Tuesday. |

Raipur/Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai wished for the speedy recovery of police personnel Sandeep Khalko injured in the Balodabazar violence on Tuesday.

He is presently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. Inspector General of Police Bilaspur Sanjeev Shukla, Collector Avneesh Sharan and SP Rajneesh Singh visited the hospital and inquired about the well-being of Khalko.

While talking to the officials, he briefed about the incident. The officials asked the doctors and the hospital management to ensure the best treatment.

Doctors said that Khalko suffered injuries to his jaw and eyes in the incident. He has been admitted and investigation and treatment has been started. Otherwise his health is fine. The IG and Collector have also appointed police and administration officials to assist the injured soldier. The officers also met the family members of the injured soldier and consoled them.

Training for digital crop survey tomorrow

Raipur: Master trainers will be trained on June 13 for Digital Crop Survey Kharif 2024 in the capital city Raipur by the officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. Additional Commissioner Land Records Dr. Santosh Dewangan, will impart the training.