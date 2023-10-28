Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

Ravi Shankar prasad (left) Bhupesh Baghel (right) | File Pic

Raipur: After Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel publicly mentioned that Enforcement Directorate (ED) are roaming like stray cats and dogs in the streets of poll-bound Congress ruling states, it resulted into a fierce verbal spat between Congress and BJP.

As the CM Baghel is not lowering the tone of intensity of attacks he made on ED, PM Modi and BJP leaders, the battle spiked in Chhattisgarh.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that the way Bhupesh Baghel has commented, generally the Chief Minister should not use such language.

Prasad slams Baghel over ED

“ED people are roaming around like dogs roam around, what language is this? I know ED causes problems. So don't do corruption. Don't lie, there won't be any trouble. No action will be taken. This doesn't happen. So action will be taken,” he said while interacting with the media at Swami Vivekananda Airport.

He had arrived at Raipur to participate in the public meetings at Surajpur and Durg district.

He said that there is an emotional attachment with Chhattisgarh. “I had said earlier also, I have been in charge here, I know the workers here. I know the atmosphere; I know you too feel good. I am going to campaign, I have full confidence that the situation is changing every day and we are moving towards a decisive victory. Our candidates will win.”

Regarding the show cause notice given by the Election Commission to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, he said that no comments on it.

“But etiquette should be followed; there should be a discussion on the capacity of Priyanka Gandhi at the place she is at. That is because she is the daughter of a Prime Minister. She is the granddaughter of a Prime Minister. She has seen so many Prime Ministers, how to talk respectfully towards the Prime Minister of the country, there should be criticism, but it should also be done with dignity. The politics of envelope betting is over now,” he added.

Meanwhile, CM Baghel on Friday did not refrain from using harsh words against BJP and its leaders.

Baghel says BJP has gone mad

While speaking to the media in Raipur before his Raigarh tour, he said, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had gone mad as they realized that they are going to lose badly in Rajasthan.

As BJP wants to disturb Congress so they are blatantly misusing government agencies.

He was commenting on the target being made by the ED in Rajasthan. Countering the statement of former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and said that BJP should follow etiquette. Sonia Gandhi is also the daughter-in-law of the Prime Minister, what has been said about her. What words do people of BJP use, CM Baghel questioned.

