Chhattisgarh: UP's Solar-Powered 'Jal Jeevan Mission' To Be Showcased At Good Governance Conference In Raipur

Uttar Pradesh’s innovative use of solar power in the Jal Jeevan Mission projects will be in the spotlight at the Regional Conference on Good Governance, being organized by the Government of India in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from Thursday.

The state’s model is expected to inspire replication in other states, with senior bureaucrats attending the conference to study its framework.

According to senior officials, the solar-powered approach adopted by Uttar Pradesh has significantly reduced project costs and minimized carbon emissions. This initiative has been selected by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances as a model of good governance.

Anurag Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, will deliver a presentation titled "Innovation State" at the conference. The presentation will focus on how Uttar Pradesh’s solar-powered water schemes have ensured cost-effective and sustainable operations for extended periods.

“More than 80% of the projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh rely on solar power. We are proud to be the first state in India to implement solar energy on such a large scale in water supply projects,” said Brajraj Singh, Executive Director of the State Water and Sanitation Mission.

Out of 41,539 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh, 33,157 projects utilize solar energy, collectively generating 900 megawatts of electricity daily. This has positioned the state as a national leader in leveraging solar power. Additionally, 12.5 lakh rural residents have been trained to operate and maintain solar-based pumps, empowering local communities to manage these initiatives.

“This is a proud moment for Uttar Pradesh to share its pioneering solar initiative. Working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, we have achieved significant success in reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability,” Singh added.

The conference aims to encourage other states to adopt similar models to conserve electricity and enhance the longevity of water projects. Uttar Pradesh’s success story is expected to set a benchmark for sustainable development in the country.