Chhattisgarh: Under-Trial Prisoner Escapes From Raipur Court Premises

Representative Image

Raipur: An under-trial prisoner accused of selling prohibited narcotic substances escaped the clutches of police while brought for hearing from the court premises. The prisoner escaped from the police custody while he was brought for hearing in the case.

After the occurrence of an unpredicted incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Raipur Santosh Singh suspended two constables for maintaining carelessness while on duty.

The incident occurred in Raipur court premises, civil lines police station limits.

As per the information received, Raipur police arrested accused Pradeep Adinath from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra under NDPS act and sent to jail.

He is an under-trial prisoner and was brought to court premises on the very day for the hearing. The accused was accompanied by the constables Dageshwar Gaikwad and Satpal Sahu in the court premises. However, the accused managed to dodge both the constables and escaped the court premises. Later on he became untraceable.

After the incident, the matter was informed to the Civil Lines Police Station and the Police lodged an FIR against the fleeing accused.

In the case, one senior level police official informed them that they received some clues about the fugitive and very soon the accused will be arrested.