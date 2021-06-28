Chhattisgarh: Tribals in Naxal-affected Koyalibeda protest against lack of education

Around five thousand people, including children, in support of their demand to improve quality of education in naxal affected Koyalibeda, Kanker, Chhattisgarh, rallied and staged demonstrations against the District Administration apathy.
Protestors demanded open schools, colleges, and deployment of adequate numbers of teachers in their educational institutions.
In the Naxal affected areas like Koyablibeda, quality of education to educational infrastructure, all are in shambles.
Kshamaram Secretary of Palak Balak Samiti(PBS) said, we wanted our children to be educated and developed but for the last two years, we are not left with any option to educate our children.
"Schools are closed, along with no internet access or network in many areas and the majority of us are poor so unable to provide smart mobiles to our children. Thus, we are making a demand to re-open schools, along with adequate teachers", PBS secretary said.
More than 3000 of our school children dropped out due to the lackluster attitude adopted by government machinery, Basant Dhurva said. "Our students are still struggling to get their caste certificates", he opined.
In Naxal affected Koyalibeda there are 18 panchayats. Total population residing in these areas exceeds 50,000 and still we don’t have college in our area, said Sukulu Nareti, a protestor.
"In certain cases, if our youth get deviated and join banned outfits, who is responsible then?", he questioned.
Anti-naxal experts said, it is a good sign that tribals have started rallying for education and other facilities. Naxalism is waning and very soon the Naxals will be flushed out of Bastar, experts said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)