Chhattisgarh: Tribals in Naxal-affected Koyalibeda protest against lack of education

In the Naxal affected areas like Koyablibeda, quality of education to educational infrastructure, all are in shambles.

Kshamaram Secretary of Palak Balak Samiti(PBS) said, we wanted our children to be educated and developed but for the last two years, we are not left with any option to educate our children.

"Schools are closed, along with no internet access or network in many areas and the majority of us are poor so unable to provide smart mobiles to our children. Thus, we are making a demand to re-open schools, along with adequate teachers", PBS secretary said.

More than 3000 of our school children dropped out due to the lackluster attitude adopted by government machinery, Basant Dhurva said. "Our students are still struggling to get their caste certificates", he opined.