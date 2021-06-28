Chhattisgarh: 6 people killed, more than 15 injured in road accident in Raigarh

Raipur: In a major road accident, which occurred on Monday close to Sisrenga in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, six people died on the spot, a police official said.

The road accident occurred in the Dharamjaigarh police station limits, Superintendent of Police (SP) Raigarh Santosh Singh said.

More than 15 people injured in the incident, 4 are seriously injured meanwhile one person's condition is critical. All were sent to the hospital for treatment, the SP said.

Majority of the injured were from Chhal locality.

The truck driver escaped after the accident site, will be arrested soon, the SP added.

The road mishap occurred while a fully loaded truck rammed into a pick-up vehicle ferrying people returning from attending a marriage ceremony.

The incident occurred around 3 pm, a local reporter said.

In the crash, the pickup vehicle turned into debris and some human bodies got trapped into it and will be taken out by using a cutter machine, the reporter said.

As per the initial report, the deceased were identified as Mathurabai Ratihya ( 45), Sonam Rathiya (14), Bilasabai Rathiya (60), Devlabai Rathiya (50), Keshari Bai, Balmati Rathiya, Tuleshwar Mahto.