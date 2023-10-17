Chhattisgarh: Tribal Hamar Raj Party Makes Poll Debut, Distributes Tickets To 19 Candidates

CCAS | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s most powerful tribal community organization Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj (CSAS) has finally released its most awaited list of 19 candidates for its newly registered ‘Hamar Raj political’.

The party issued the names of its aspiring candidates on Monday.

The list was released in the presence of Hamar Raj(HR) party national spokesperson BS Rawate at its party headquarter office situated in capital city Raipur. In Sarguja and Bastar divisions, tribal communities decide the fate of 29 seats altogether.

Moreover, the party has repeated its previous candidate Akbar Ram Korram from Bhanupratappur assembly constituency. In the last Bhanupratappur by-election, Korram remained in third position.

Ongoing BJP-Congress tension

The release of the list has increased in the two political parties by manifolds. The reason behind increasing the tension among two major political rivals Congress and BJP is that the HR party Chief announced that it is providing tickets to his aspiring candidates on 50 seats which tribal dominated reserved seats of Sarguja and Bastar divisions and also on the seats in which tribal votes may act as deciding factor.

Candidates on 50 seats

Our party has decided to pitch candidates on 50 seats which includes general seats with a clear-cut agenda of becoming kingmaker, in which the Chief Minister should be from our party, HR Party’s media in-charge J Usare said.

Along with our 23 points demand we are asking for a tribal CM in tribal-dominated state of Chhattisgarh, the media in-charge said.

As the parties continuously cheated our community, we have decided to contest assembly elections in full swing and be writers of our own faith. Without tribal support no-party is in position to form government in the state, he added.