Chhattisgarh: Mohanji Foundation Plans To Empower State's Tribal Community

Raipur: In a significant initiative for the state’s social upliftment, Mohanji Foundation, guided by its founder Mohanji, is embarking on a mission to empower the tribal communities of Chhattisgarh. The planned initiative aligns seamlessly with the ongoing philanthropic endeavors of Mohanji Foundation and its sister organisation, Ammucare Charitable Trust, in Mohanpur, Jharkhand.

With this planned project, the Foundation is planning to replicate a similar effect in the lives of the tribal population in Chhattisgarh. FPJ spoke with Madhusudan Rajagopalan, CEO, Mohanji Foundation. Given below are excerpts from the interview.

Q) Thank you very much for speaking to us about Mohanji’s interest in Chhattisgarh. Can you mention in brief about the Mohanji, Mohanji Foundation, Ammucare Charitable Trust and their activities?

Mohanji is a spiritual teacher and a humanitarian and one of the founding members of Mohanji Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to promote peace, love, and compassion through various initiatives, including meditation, self-development programs, and social service projects. The foundation is formally registered in 15 countries across 5 continents; our activities are being conducted in over 80 countries on projects such as feeding the hungry, providing education to children, and helping the homeless.

The Ammucare Charitable Trust was founded in 2003 to honour the memory of Mohanji's daughter, Ammu. Ammucare provides food, shelter, clothing, medical care, education, and other forms of support to the poor and needy.

Q) How is the Mohanpur project helping Jharkhand’s tribals?

The Mohanpur site began functioning in 2018 from a single room with no electricity teaching embroidery and sewing to tribal women—it now sells its products under its own brand “Ahimsa Imprints”. In February 2022, Mohanji ka Aangan was established in Mohanpur, where, through daily interactions, children are provided with supplementary education, including English training, weekend, Yoga sessions, art classes, sports, meditation, and environment-oriented activities, among others.

Q) Madhusudan ji what inspired your organization to think about expanding into Chhattisgarh ?

Encouraged by the transformative impact of our projects in Mohanpur, Jharkhand, we recognized a similar need for inclusive, holistic development in Chhattisgarh.

Our planned Chhattisgarh initiative aims to similarly include healthcare initiatives, supplementary education, skills training, development programs, and spiritual and mental well-being for Chhattisgarh’s tribal communities.

We expect a similar ripple effect—in Chhattisgarh too.

Q) Why wasn’t Chhattisgarh chosen earlier?

We believe in quality over quantity. To ensure a significant and sustainable impact on the lives we touch, we plan our steps carefully—as is being done for Chhattisgarh. The state signifies more than just a geographical reach--it embodies the spirit of compassion and global humanism, which is the essence of Mohanji's teachings. The success of our activities over two decades and across several countries are driven by the teachings. The positive outcomes of our Jharkhand project, which we are sure will be replicated in Chhattisgarh.

Q) What is the timeline for the Chhattisgarh project?

Our organization is scouting for suitable sites that have conducive social and administrative environments. Ours is a purely volunteer-driven, service-focused organization. At this stage, I can confirm that Chhattisgarh is very high on our priorities.

