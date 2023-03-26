Chhattisgarh: Traffic cop assaults woman at private hostel in Raipur, suspended; video surfaces | Screengrab

A traffic policeman was suspended on Friday for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman staffer of a private hostel in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city.

Following the attack, the victim and the hostel owner approached senior police officials, and Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal took notice of the situation and immediately suspended the traffic police inspector, he said.

Woman thrashed by inspector

According to the suspension order, the woman claims that the inspector arrived at the hostel and abused and thrashed her.

The indiscipline and indecent behaviour of the inspector, who was assigned to the traffic headquarters in Raipur, has tarnished the police department's image. As a result, he has been suspended with immediate effect and assigned to the Reserve Centre Raipur, according to the order.

In an interview with reporters, the owner of the hostel claimed that the police officer had also assaulted her and made derogatory remarks about her.

Shameful incident of Raipur in Chhattisgarh. It is being told that the traffic police constable is molesting, beating and forcibly entering the women's hostel. #viralvideo #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/eytYfMvHGf — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) March 26, 2023

(With PTI inputs)