Chhattisgarh: Three arrested in human trafficking of girl for Rs 1.5 lakh; BJP says govt failed to provide security to women

One more case of serious offense like human trafficking has been highlighted yet again in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, where police has arrested three accused of having involved in the selling of schedule caste girl at Rs 1.5 lakh.
The arrests were made last week, but during the interrogation when the issue unfolded, it was found that the girl was first sexually exploited by her lover then sold to a man of Bulandshahar, Bemetara Police said.
Prakash Vishwakarma to whom the girl had fallen in love first sexually exploited the girl on the false pretext of marriage, Bemetara Police Station Incharge Rajesh Mishra said. The trafficked girl was taken to Raipur and then to Meerut from where she was eventually taken to Delhi, with the help of his friend Raju Giri. They got her married to Gajendra Choudhary on March 15, 2021.
Later on, the victim came to know that Prakash Vishwakarma, and Raju have sold her to Gajendra Choudhary for Rs 1.5 lakh.
However, after the complaint police the police team has arrested Prakash Vishwakarma (25), resident of Korba, Gajendra Choudhary (27) resident of Bulandshahr UP, Raju Giri (29) resident of Meerut, under relevant sections of IPC including SC and ST Atrocity Act, the SHO said.
The girl was rescued from Bulandshahr, the police said.
This is the third case of selling a girl in the last three months, the state government directly came under attack by opposition parties.
BJP Women Cell State President Shalini Rajput said that the government has totally failed in providing security to women. It has also failed to curb human trafficking like evils.
