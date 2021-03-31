Plea in Bhopal court: Name eight more people in Madhya Pradesh honey trap, human trafficking case

BHOPAL: One of the accused in honey trap case has moved an application in court for naming eight more people in honey trap and human trafficking case on Wednesday.

Application mentions names of Manoj Dwivedi (Chhatarpur), Arun Shahlot, Arun Nigam, Harish Khare, Rajesh Gupta, Swepta Swapnil Jain and her husband Swapnil Jain (Bhopal) and Harbhajan Singh (Indore). She has demanded a case be registered against the eight people accused under Section 370 and Section 376 of IPC.

Advocate Yahwar Khan said, “ADJ Bharat Vyas has reserved the order. Today, the case accused appeared virtually from Ujjain central jail. She was cross examined by advocate of Sweta Swapnil Jain.”

The teenaged girl was arrested with Arti Dayal and their driver on September 18, 2019 from a hotel in Indore following a complaint by the then IMC superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh. Singh had claimed that he was being blackmailed for Rs 3 crore by the accused. The women were in possession of objectionable videos of him. In all six people were arrested in connection with honey trap racket.