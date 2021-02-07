Madhya Pradesh: Inter-state human-trafficking racket busted in Chhatarpur after 18-year-old Chhattisgarh girl kills selfbefore being sold for the 7th time

BHOPAL: Before getting sold for the seventh time, the 18-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh committed suicide. An inter-state human trafficking racket kingpin couple among 8 arrested from MP and UP, by the Chhatarpur police.

The tribal girl was brought by a couple from Madhya Pradesh on the lure of giving her a job in July 2020. The 18-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh was allegedly sold six times in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in two months before she committed suicide in September 2020.

The Chhatarpur district police in MP have busted the human-trafficking racket run by a young couple, who not only sold the 18-year-old Chhattisgarh girl, but were also demanding money from her parents, failing which they threatened to kill their daughter.

The girl, hailing from Suji Bahar village, in the Kansabel area of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, was brought by young couple, Pancham Singh Rai and Savita (wife’s name changed) — residents of Chhatarpur district of MP — in July 2020 on the lure of providing her a job. But they sold her to another Chhatarpur man, Kallu Raikwar, for Rs 20,000.