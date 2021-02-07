Madhya Pradesh: Inter-state human-trafficking racket busted in Chhatarpur after 18-year-old Chhattisgarh girl kills selfbefore being sold for the 7th time

BHOPAL: Before getting sold for the seventh time, the 18-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh committed suicide. An inter-state human trafficking racket kingpin couple among 8 arrested from MP and UP, by the Chhatarpur police.
The tribal girl was brought by a couple from Madhya Pradesh on the lure of giving her a job in July 2020. The 18-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh was allegedly sold six times in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in two months before she committed suicide in September 2020.
The Chhatarpur district police in MP have busted the human-trafficking racket run by a young couple, who not only sold the 18-year-old Chhattisgarh girl, but were also demanding money from her parents, failing which they threatened to kill their daughter.
The girl, hailing from Suji Bahar village, in the Kansabel area of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, was brought by young couple, Pancham Singh Rai and Savita (wife’s name changed) — residents of Chhatarpur district of MP — in July 2020 on the lure of providing her a job. But they sold her to another Chhatarpur man, Kallu Raikwar, for Rs 20,000.
The girl’s ignominy did not end there, as she was subsequently trafficked to five more people in succession — including Harendra Singh Bundela, Rajpal Singh Parmar, Deshraj Kushwah, Munna Kushwah and, finally, Santosh Kushwah — all in different villages of adjoining Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district.
The entire human-trafficking case came to light after a Chhattisgarh police team arrived in Chhatarpur on February 4 in search of the abducted girl, whose abductors, the young couple, were demanding money over phone from her parents, failing which they threatened to kill her.
Chhatarpur police superintendent Sachin Sharma said, “We formed a special team to assist the Chhattisgarh cops in tracking the abducted girl, after which a probe unravelled the serial human-trafficking saga.” The MP-Chhattisgarh team finally honed in on the the home of Santosh Kushwah, to whom the hapless girl was sold last in July 2020. The questioning of the 45-year-old Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) resident revealed that the girl had been sold to him by Munna Kushwah (also a native of Lalitpur district) for Rs 70,000.
Kushwah subsequently married the girl to his mentally challenged son, Babloo. Shocked over her marriage with a mentally challenged man, the girl committed suicide on September 10, 2020, the SP said. While eight accused in the case, including the young couple from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and six other men from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been arrested, the mentally challenged Babloo Kushwah is untraceable.
The Chhatarpur police are now probing the strong possibility of more girls from the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh having been trafficked by the Chhatarpur couple to people in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradeshand other states.