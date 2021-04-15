Chhattisgarh: These 4 instances reveal govt's appalling management in fight against COVID-19

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government implemented Essential Service Maintenance Act on Thursday to prevent the government employees from remaining absent from their duties. The government is continuously claiming that it is fighting against COVID-19 with full might and dedication, but the incidents which are continuously surfacing in the state tells a different tale.
Here is a list of few such shocking incidents:
COVID-19 positive mother goes missing after admission in government hospital
Dhananjay Kumar who admitted her mother Nirmala Barmal into Covid Hospital, Fundhar, Raipur was found missing after four days. In this regard, Dhananjay filed a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer, Raipur, and asked the whereabouts of his mother. He complained that for the last four days we are continuously sending food to her but never got a glimpse. However, on Thursday when we continuously pressed demand to meet her, it was informed she was in the state’s biggest BR Ambedkar hospital but they unable to find her. The medical staff is unable to inform us about her whereabouts. However, on this issue the officers are tight-lipped.
Garbage truck to ferry the body of COVID-19 positive patients
In absence of proper ambulances, the Chhattisgarh government converted trucks into dead body-carrying vehicles. At one time, seven to eight or even more bodies were being transported in these trucks to the crematorium. The appalling scene was witnessed in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, where the government sent a garbage van to carry out the bodies of two sisters who died of Covid infection. BJP ex-Minister Kedar Kashyap tweeted the photo shaming the Congress government and asked to show some respect and mercy over the deceased.
Covid positive patient commits suicide by jumping from hospital building
A Covid positive patient Ishwar Vishwakarma (43) admitted in a private hospital of Bhilai, committed suicide by jumping from the hospital building. The reason behind the extreme step is still unknown. Meanwhile, sources informed that he was very much stressed due to delay of his Covid tests reports. However, the police probe is on.
Covid positive journalist provided bed next to a corpse
In Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, a Covid positive journalist was provided bed next to a corpse. Actually, the man whose bed was next to the video journalist Jitendra Sahu passed away due to Covid infection. Despite complaints, the dead body remained next to the journalist even after 24 hours. Finally, the journalist also developed a severe infection and collapsed. However, after his death, the district administration provided a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family.
