Chhattisgarh: These 4 instances reveal govt's appalling management in fight against COVID-19

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government implemented Essential Service Maintenance Act on Thursday to prevent the government employees from remaining absent from their duties. The government is continuously claiming that it is fighting against COVID-19 with full might and dedication, but the incidents which are continuously surfacing in the state tells a different tale.

Here is a list of few such shocking incidents:

COVID-19 positive mother goes missing after admission in government hospital

Dhananjay Kumar who admitted her mother Nirmala Barmal into Covid Hospital, Fundhar, Raipur was found missing after four days. In this regard, Dhananjay filed a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer, Raipur, and asked the whereabouts of his mother. He complained that for the last four days we are continuously sending food to her but never got a glimpse. However, on Thursday when we continuously pressed demand to meet her, it was informed she was in the state’s biggest BR Ambedkar hospital but they unable to find her. The medical staff is unable to inform us about her whereabouts. However, on this issue the officers are tight-lipped.

Garbage truck to ferry the body of COVID-19 positive patients