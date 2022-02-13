Chhattisgarh: State signs MoU of Rs 3300 crore with 18 investors for setting up bio ethanol plant

Mineral enriched state Chhattisgarh has geared up to promote less polluting industry in the state under industrial policy industrial policy 2019-2024.

While speaking to the public on Lokvani radio programme Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced, under the new industrial policy food, ethanol, electronic, defence, medicine and solar energy based new industries have been given preference.

We have signed MoU with 18 investors for investment of Rs 3300 crore, which will create employment for more than two thousand people, CM Baghel said.

We have also asked the Central Government for permission to produce ethanol from paddy, if we get the permission, we would be able to utilize the bumper production of paddy in a proper way to produce ethanol on a large scale, he mentioned.

This would generate employment for a large number of people and would also help in providing better value of crops to the paddy producing farmers, thereby improving their financial condition, the CM said.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:54 PM IST