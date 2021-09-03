Chhattisgarh: SP Santosh Singh to be felicitated with IACP award in USA for best policing

Raipur: One more IPS officer of Chhattisgarh brought laurels for the state from his outstanding work. As per information received Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police of Korea, Chhattisgarh has been selected for The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) award for this year for his outstanding work. He will be felicitated with the award in Texas, USA in October.

It has been said that 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from across the world will be awarded under IACP award for their unique leadership and exemplified commitment to their profession. This time along with SP Santosh Singh UP cadre IPS Amit Kumar will be given IACP award for outstanding policing.

Meanwhile, Santosh Singh was selected for his contribution and outstanding services he provided to public as a responsible police officer on various policing roles in his career.

This year 40 police officers of USA, UAE, Canada, Australia, Korea will be felicitated with this award.

For three and half years, he was posted in difficult districts of Chhattisgarh where left-wing extremism, such as Maoism (a form of armed insurgency against the state), has deep roots.

Despite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh described Maoism as India’s biggest threat to internal security, the SP worked hard and won the trust of the people through various community policing programs. He remained instrumental in neutralizing, arresting, and gaining the surrender of hundreds of Maoists.

During his Mahasamund district assignments, he strengthened a program called Child Friendly Policing in partnership with UNICEF. The programme aimed to bring attitudinal changes in police and empowered children through various training and awareness programs. It significantly reduced crimes against children in the district. He was given a Champions of Change award by Venkaiah Naidu, vice president of India, for this effort.

Apart from this, the SP facilitated self-defense training to thousands of children free of cost. Local media also praised the marvelous work done by SP Santosh Singh during the Covid-19 spike. The SP not only successfully implemented Covid protocol but also succeed in the distribution of 1.24 million free facemasks and free ration packet thousands of needy people when Covid-19 infection cases were on spike, IACP website said.

Serving the community, helping and protecting people, doing different things every day, and having a job with prestige and pride motivate me, said Santosh Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:15 PM IST