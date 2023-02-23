Chhattisgarh shocker! Newly married couple stab each other to death hours before their reception |

Raipur: A Muslim couple were found dead lying in a pool of blood in a room a few hours before their reception ceremony on Tuesday night in the capital city of Raipur.

The incident took place at Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits late Tuesday evening.

Argument broke out between the couple

Police suspect that a scuffle might have broken out between the couple, resulting into a bloody fight following which the man stabbed his wife to death before killing himself.

However, a press note issued by Raipur police said, Aslam (24), resident Brijnagar, married Kahkasha Bano (22), resident Rajatalab, on Sunday (19-02-23). Their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night in the Seerat ground in Raipur. The couple was getting ready for the function inside their room when the groom’s mother heard screams of the bride and she knocked on the door, when the door was not opened, family members were called. When they peeped through the window they found the bodies of the duo lying in the pool of blood, the police said.

The relatives informed the police and police reached the crime scene around 9pm.

Police broke open the door and sent their bodies with stab injuries for post-mortem, Additional SP West said.

Prima facie it seems that an argument broke out between the couple and the man attacked his wife with a knife and then killed himself, the officer said.

Police also recovered a knife from the spot and further investigating the case, he added.

However, message circulated on social media indicate that the on the Monday night the groom Aslam was going to commit suicide was nabbed by his relatives, and the suicide was prevented on that night. During the due course, he was also beaten.

There were rumours that despite it was a love marriage, but the girl was also in relation with some guy, this might have led to a deadly fight between the duo.

Meanwhile, a local daily reported that the guy was in depression and taking anti-depressant to cope.