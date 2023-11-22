 Chhattisgarh Shocker: 4 Men Dupe, Abduct & Gangrape Widow In Raipur; Survivor Escapes Clutches, Reports Horrific Incident To Police
The accused asked her to come to a farmhouse to discuss the land deal in detail, and there they sexually assaulted her, as reported by Raipur police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Widow Gangraped By 4 Men In Raipur; Case Registered | Representational Image

Four men gang-raped a widow in a farmhouse in the capital city of Raipur. The woman was initially deceived under the guise of selling her land before being forcibly abducted by the kidnappers. Later, she was sexually assault by the four accused.

The survivor somehow managed to escape from their clutches and lodged a complaint at the police station on Tuesday.

How the incident transpired

According to the information received, the survivor, a widow who used to work as domestic help, owned land in the name of her deceased husband. Failing to locate the land in Abhanpur, she came in contact with local youths who promised to help her sell the land.

Victim lodges complaint with the police

They subjected her to multiple instances of the torture, and when she found an opportunity to escape, she fled at her own risk and lodged a complaint at the police station, according to a police officer.

The accused threatened her with serious consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

article-image

