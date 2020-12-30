Chhattisgarh sees major IPS officers' reshuffle

Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government has transferred half a dozen senior IPS officers on Wednesday. As per the order copy of the state home (Police) department, Deepanshu Vijay Kabra, IGP, Bilaspur range, has been appointed as Additional Transport Commissioner, Raipur. TR Painkra, Additional Transport Commissioner, Raipur has been posted at HQ, Nava Raipur while Ratan Lal Dangi, IGP in charge of Surguja range, has been appointed IGP in charge of Bilaspur Range. RP Sai, DIG, Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), Surguja range has been posted as IGP in charge of Surguja range. Sanjeev Shukla, DIG Kanker, has been given posting as Deputy Director, Chhattisgarh Police Acad­emy, Chandkhuri, Raipur. Vineet Khanna, DIG, PHq, has been posted as DIG, Kanker.