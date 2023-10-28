 Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two Shifts
Candidates will be able to appear in the examination by downloading the admit card from Vyapam's website

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Chhattisgarh: CPEB To Conduct Exam CBAS23 On Oct 29 | Representative image

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) is going to organize recruitment exam- “CBAS23” Assistant Manager (Field Officer)/Office Assistant/General Assistant/Committee Manager (New Cadre) and Junior Manager (2)/Junior Management Cadre (Treasury Specialist/Chief Accountant/Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager) in two shifts at 31 district headquarters on October 29, informed a press communiqué issued by Department of Public Relations, Government of Chhattisgarh.

Candidates will be able to appear in the examination by downloading the admit card from Vyapam's website link Vyapamonline.cgstate.gov.in/online.

According to the information received from the Controller (Examinations) of the CPEB Raipur, after postponing the CBAS 23 recruitment examination which was scheduled to be conducted on October 15, now this examination will be conducted in two shifts in 31 district headquarters of Chhattisgarh state on Sunday, October 29.

In the first shift, the recruitment examination of Assistant Manager (Field Officer)/Office Assistant/General Assistant/Committee Manager (New Cadre) will held from 10 am to 12.15 pm while in second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm, the recruitment examination will be conducted for various posts including Junior Manager (2)/Junior Management Cadre (Treasury Specialist/Chief Accountant/Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager).

