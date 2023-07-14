Chhattisgarh News: Congress Is Synonymous To Scams & Corruption, Says Brijmohan

After special court of Delhi convicted former Rajya Sabha member-cum-Congress leader Vijay Darda, his son, Devendra Darda, former coal secretary H C Gupta, and four others in Chhattisgarh coal block allocation case, BJP senior leader cum ex-Minister Brijmohan Agarwal addressed a press conference in Raipur on Friday and asked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to give clarification over the involvement of Congress leaders in the scam.

Conviction of Congress leaders in the coal scam again proved that Congress is synonymous to the corruption. It's hand and face both are blackened by the soot of corruption in the massive coal scam, Brijmohan alleged.

BJP exposed coal scam in the past

Earlier on too, the BJP had exposed a coal scam worth ₹1.76 lakh crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention block allocation was cancelled and the policy changed, the BJP leader said.

Congress government had shut down the case but the Court’s intervened and probe continued finally proving the involvement of Congress leaders including a former MP. They were convicted on the basis of CBI investigation report, the leader alleged.

Coal scam and extortion

Coal scam and extortion remained a big source of illegal money generation for Congress, from Delhi to Chhattisgarh state top level Congress leaders were involved.

The BJP leader also alleged that even ED mentioned in its report that the coal extortion syndicate extorted more than ₹500 crores from the coal traders.