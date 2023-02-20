Chhattisgarh coal scam: ED raids premises of Congress leaders, close aids of CM Baghel |

Chhattisgarh: ED raids multiple premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh on Monday morning in connection with the multi-crore coal scam.

The raids were carried out on the Raipur and Bhilai premises of Congress leaders close to the surroundings of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Raids at Cong leaders' premises

ED reportedly raided the premises of Congress leaders Ramgopal Agrawal, state Congress treasurer cum chairperson of Nagrik Apoorti Nigam, MLA Devendra Yadav, Sunny Agrawal, chairperson of Karmakar Mandal, Congress spokesperson R P Singh, Vinod Tiwari, Girish Dewangan, chairperson of Chhattisgarh mineral development corporation.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

