Chhattisgarh: Mucormycosis cases cross 100 mark; four succumb to infection

Raipur: Case of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) is increasing with alarming speed in Chhattisgarh and it has crossed the figure of one hundred. Majority of people who developed fungal infection were Covid patients.

According to Chhattisgarh Government Health Department figures, more than 100 cases of Black Fungus have been detected in the state. Highest number of 18 cases were detected in Durg district. Meanwhile, four people succumbed due to the Black Fungus infection, a government official said.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur Director M Nitin Nagarkar said to the media, around 61 cases of Mucormycosis treated and successfully operated 15 surgery cases.

CMHO Durg Gambhir Singh said, the situation is quite alarming. Around 23 suspected patients with black fungal infection have been detected in the district.