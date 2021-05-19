Chhattisgarh: Fact-finding team of Human Right activists halted from investigating Silger alleged killings

Raipur: Fact finding team of Human Right activists and lawyers composed of world renowned economists Jean Dreze and Bela Bhatia went to investigate the controversial alleged killing of tribals in Silger was forcefully stopped.

In the context, Bela messaged to journalists that she and Jean Dreze were intentionally halted by the security forces outside Chiramangi CRPF camp and not allowed to go further.

"I was on my way to Silger but have been stopped and have been told that I should not be allowed to proceed without SP's permission," Bela mentioned.

In the morning he went to the district hospital at Bijapur to meet the injured but was not allowed to talk with them. Despite Jean Dreze and I were vaccinated we were told to undergo two covid tests. Even after six hours of wait I was still not allowed to speak with the injured, said the lady activist cum lawyer.

Out of the five injured I saw three had bullet injuries. I have been deliberately kept from visiting Silger. I see this as an obstruction in my duty as a lawyer, Bela said.

On the Silger camp firing issue, PUCL also issued a press note and demanded higher level impartial probe and prosecution of all the guilty police officers under law.

However, on the issue Bastar IG Sundarraj P communicated to FPJ, Right now the top priority is to establish peace and order in the area. Whereas CPI Maoists are trying to create an atmosphere of fear and violence to destabilize the Silger camp. We are committed to bring an end to the violence by the left wing extremists. We expect cooperation from all sections of the society in our efforts in this direction, the IG said.

Bastar Police issued the list of injured, killed and arrested in Silger encounter