Chhattisgarh: Major ground fissure appears in SECL Chirmiri, administration blames public

After panic over the incident gripped the area, many termed the incident as an outcome of administrative carelessness.

The incident occurred on late Monday night, Ghanshyam Singh, General Manager SECL said.

"After the incident we have rescued the affected families and shifted them into Sharswati Sishu Mandir campuses and cordoned off the area," he said.

A similar incident had occurred in 2014, so the area is demarcated as a 'danger zone' but still illegal occupants have not vacated it despite several notices having been served to them, the GM said.

The mines and the area was allotted to the SECL since 1967, despite the warnings people encroached the area and are not vacating, he added.

Actual loss caused due to the accident was not estimated yet, the senior officer added.