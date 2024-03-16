Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates & All You Need To Know |

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4.

The Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are set to take place from April 26 to May 7. Historically, these elections have been conducted in three phases, a pattern that has differed in the upcoming polls, with the voting to be conducted in two phases this time.

Power Dynamics In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, a pivotal state in Lok Sabha elections, holds significant sway with its 11 seats and is presently governed by the BJP. Both the BJP and Congress vie for dominance here, with the former holding nine seats and the latter facing the challenge of maintaining its stronghold at the national level. Meanwhile, Congress aims to regain lost ground and emerge as a potent opposition force in the upcoming mega polls. The success of their national campaigns hinges greatly on their performance in Chhattisgarh.

List Of Constituencies

1 Sarguja (ST)

2 Raigarh (ST)

3 Janjgir-Champa (SC)

4 Korba

5 Bilaspur

6 Rajnandgaon

7 Durg

8 Raipur

9 Mahasamund

10 Bastar (ST)

11 Kanker (ST)

2019 General Elections Results

Chhattisgarh boasts 11 Lok Sabha constituencies, with four seats reserved for ST candidates and one for SC candidates. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured a significant victory, clinching nine seats, while the Congress party managed only two seats.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies.