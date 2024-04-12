Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh In Bastar, Balod; Kanhaiya Kumar In Bhadaura On April 13

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

Raipur/Jagdalpur: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address the public meetings organized in Bastar and Kanker Lok Sabha constituencies in view of the Lok Sabha elections on April 13.

Chhattisgarh BJP State General Secretary Jagdish Ramu Rohra said that as per the schedule, Defense Minister Singh will leave from Delhi at 10:30 am and will reach Maa Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur at 12:30 pm. At 1:15 pm, he will participate in a public meeting for Bastar’s BJP candidate Mahesh Kashyap organized at Barpur Road, Geedam Dantewada. He would then proceed to participate in a public meeting for Kanker candidate Bhojraj Nag organized at Saryu Prasad Agarwal Stadium, Balod of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency. Singh will address the meeting organized in Balod.

He will reach Swami Vivekananda Airport in the capital Raipur at 04:40 pm. From there he will leave for Delhi at 04:50 pm.

Kanhaiya will address public rally in Bhadaura on Apr 13

Congress Party which continuously lost the Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat for the last 28 years has changed its candidate this time and provided opportunity to young leader cum MLA Devendra Yadav to register the victory on the very seat. In addition, he has invited controversial leader Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign in the favour of the Congress candidate. However, before Kanhaiya Kumar lands in Chhattisgarh, a controversy started. BJP leaders started making attempts to distort the narrative and once more prove him an anti-national.

To woo the youth voters, Congress party has invited NSUI national in-charge cum fire brand leader Kanhaiya Kumar to address a public rally in Bhadaura ground of Masturi assembly constituency of Bilaspur district on Saturday.

Kanhaiya Kumar will address common public and youth voters on Bhadaura ground on Saturday morning around 11 o’clock, after which he will address the media, a Congress leader informed.

To counter Devendra Yadav in Lok Sabha polls and retain the seat this time BJP this time provided ticket to Sahu community leader Tokhan Sahu.

As far as caste equation and voter base is concerned, the Sahu community has a large share of votes in Bilaspur LS seat. Even Devendra Yadav is facing opposition from own party members, some also painted him outsider, despite these all, BJP leaving no stone unturned create obstacles in the path of Devendra Yadav.

It has been alleged by the Congress leader that after Kanhaiya Kumar's visit was confirmed, the BJP leader started making a negative environment against him.

BJP MLA Dharamjeet registered a sharp reaction against this and said the Tukde Tukde gang has no impact on the public and our candidate will finally win the Lok Sabha seat.

We hoped, big leaders like Rahul, Priyanaka or Sonai would come but Congress party sent the leader of Tukde Tukde gang, he added.