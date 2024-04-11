Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top Leaders To Visit Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): With the first phase and second phase of polls nearing, a galaxy of top leadership from Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are lined up for the election campaign in Chhattisgarh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be arriving on April 13. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected on April 13 and he is expected to hold public meetings at Dantewada and Khairagarh. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting at Rajnandgaon April 14.

The first phase of voting will be held in Bastar on April 19th and in the second phase in Rajnandgaon, Kanker and Mahasamund on April 26th.

The Congress party sources stated that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi can campaign for Bhupesh Baghel in Rajnandgaon on April 20 for the second phase. Along with this, the strategy for the meeting of Congress National President Mallikarjun in Janjgir-Raigarh has been made.

Keeping in view the visit of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to Bastar on April 13, the Congress Party has started all the preparations. He will hold a meeting at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Jagdalpur. Congress candidate from Bastar Lok Sabha, Kawasi Lakhma is in the fray.