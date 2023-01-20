Chhattisgarh: Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel 's son booked for sexual assault

Representative Image

In Chhattisgarh, BJP Leader of opposition Narayan Chandel's son was booked under sections of rape and atrocity.

The accused was identified as Palash Chandel, Raipur police said.

"An FIR was registered against the accused in the capital city Raipur's Mahila Thana for sexually assaulting a lady of Janjgir Champa on a false promise of marriage. The victim also complained that she was coerced to abort her child. First, the victim filed her complaint in SC &ST act Police station against the accused later on FIR was lodged against the accused in Mahila Thana," police added.

"Right now the police booked the accused under the section of sexual assault but there are chances more sections will be slapped on him such as he may be booked under SC and ST atrocity prevention act," Senior Journalist Satish Pandey said. If such things happened the accused father's political career may be in jeopardy, he added.

