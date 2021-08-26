Chhattisgarh: Last breeding female wild buffalo 'Khusi' dies in Udanti-Sitanadi sanctuary

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s state animal wild buffaloes’ lives are at stake due to their low reproduction rate. The death of only living female wild buffalo Khusi living in Wildlife Buffalo Rescue cum Conservation centre, Udanti-Sitanadi sanctuary, Gariyaband has put a full stop over the wild buffalo breeding in the state.

With the death of Khusi on Thursday, the hopes of natural breeding of endangered wild buffaloes also shattered, said Pran Chaddha, an animal lover.

In the span of more than twenty years, Khusi is only female wild buffalo who was born from Asha.

Khusi was suffering from fever from last two days and finally she collapsed. Udanti-Sitanadi Sanctuary Deputy-Director, Ayush Jain confirmed about the death the Khushi.

She was not saved despite the vet trying their best to recover her, said a forest official.

This year on August 8, Naxals carried out a minor blast in the Wild Buffalo Rescue Centre and damaged some portions of the enclosure. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Regional Director, Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve said blast has suffered some minor damages to the rescue centre.

Naxals demand shifting of the rescue centre.

However, experts warned that any attempt of shifting of the rescue centre will hamper the conservation work of endangered wild buffaloes.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:03 PM IST