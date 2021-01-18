Chhattisgarh: In a first, Bhupesh Baghel-led govt to present special budget for children's welfare

Raipur: In the financial year 2021-22, Bhupesh Baghel led Chhattisgarh government will present a child centric budget in Chhattisgarh State Assembly. In this context a special meeting will be held under the chair of CM Bhupesh Baghel soon, said Ajay Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Planning commission.

The state planning commission is working on the layout. In a week or two a joint meeting with the finance department will be held under the chair of CM. It will be prepared after analyzing the funds allocated for children in previous budgets, he said.

Child centric budget will be the fourth special budget going to be presented in Chhattisgarh assembly.

On the issue of Child centric budget, Chhattisgarh UNICEF Chief Field Officer (CFO) Job Zachariah said, this will surely lead to improvement of the development indicators related to the children. A welcome move indeed. UNICEF India is proud to be part of the process, the CFO said.

Child Budgeting is a part of UNICEF’s advocacy programme which is also part of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations.

Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha records said, then BJP government had presented first conceptual budget as Agriculture Budget in year 2013, Youth Budget in 2015, Gender specific Budget in 2019.

We will present a child specific budget in the financial year 2021-22 in the context officials are in touch with Panchayat, Health, School Education and others to have an initial draft on the budget soon, Anila Bhediya, Minister of Woman and Child Development Department said.

Every year, around 8 lakh children are born in Chhattisgarh state. Last year, Chhattisgarh WCD Department had a total outlay Rs 2300 crore. For Child development and protection, it allocated Rs 1400 crore .