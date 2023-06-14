Chhattisgarh: I was approached by BJP, other parties, claims TS Singh Deo | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo has finally openly announced that he is neither leaving Congress nor joining any other party. TS's statement on social media platform has put an end to rumours claiming he was joining the BJP or any other party.

Talking to the media after the Sarguja Division Congress Conference in Ambikapur, the minister said, “I am not quitting the Congress. I had been approached by BJP, AAP and other parties but I am not leaving Congress.”

Our relations are as cordial as earlier: Claims Singh on relation with CM

“Speculations of differences between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and me were doing the rounds. In fact, there was nothing like that. Our relations are as cordial as earlier,” the health minister said.

He said whatever the responsibility he would be tasked with by the party, he would try his best to execute in his full capacity.

Again reiterating two and half years CM’s chair formula, TS said, “It is an internal matter but unexpectedly it was brought out and became public.”

After the minister made a statement, state party president Mohan Markam alleged, “The BJP was trying to destabilise the government under 'Mission Lotus”, but failed. The Congress and Congressmen are united, working in a symphony and making coordinated efforts. The schemes and works of the Bhupesh Baghel government will keep BJP out of power. Congressmen's work but the BJP men spread lies. So, BJP will lose the assembly election again.”

BJP heightens attack on Congress

However, after TS made an open statement, the BJP heightened the attack on the Congress, saying what compelled TS to make a public clarification.

Leader of the Opposition Narayan Chandel said, “It shows the health minister was sidelined, humiliated, downsized, and highly pressurised in the Congress. We sympathise with him.”

The BJP leader said, “TS is a good man. He is staying with Congress under compulsions, and he accepted that...he has lost his worth within the party organisation and the government.”

After the Conference, TS was spotted with CM Baghel in a cheering mood.