Chhattisgarh: I-T dept raids 10 premises of businessmen and industrialists

Raipur: Acting on the complaints of massive intentional tax theft, the teams of the Income Tax Department carried out raids at the office and premises of businessmen and industrialists of Chhattisgarh involved in steel and power business on Wednesday.

More than 10 premises were raided in Raipur, Korba, Raigarh, the sources said on Wednesday. However, the I-T Department has not officially stated yet whether the searches are part of a raid or survey. It has been speculated that in late evening hours I-T Department may officially inform about its actions whether it is mere survey or a planned raid.

The places where I-T sleuths were spotted in Raipur are Wallfort city, Farista Complex, Maruti Ferro alloys Siltara, Ghankun Steel, HSR roller, Nutan Ispat, Nirman TMT, Gravity Sponge and others.

The I-T officers of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) reached these premises in the morning and carried out their search. The central paramilitary forces team sealed the entry and exit points of these factories and premises of their owners and started collecting business-related papers.

Sources said CBDT teams were continuously monitoring the transactions of these industries and finally a group of 80 I-T officers carried out raids at 10 locations in Chhattisgarh. Here in the case, the taxmen not only searched the properties of linked industry owners but also offices of Chartered Accountants who especially managed their accounts were searched.