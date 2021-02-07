Chhattisgarh: Govt workers asked to arrange birthday party of Congress MLA Shakuntala Sahu; BJP cries foul

Raipur: The issue of the parliamentary secretary and unauthorised influence on government machinery is again becoming the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons in Chhattisgarh.
This time, the Chief Executive Officer of the Janpad Panchayat Palari of Bhatapara-Balodabazar district issued a written order stating that government officers, from SDO, Engineer to data entry officers, will make arrangement for the birthday celebrations of Parliamentary Secretary Shakuntala Sahu, who is also the Congress MLA from Kasdol constituency.
The official letter, which was dated February 6, 2021 (Saturday), has mentioned the names of government officers to take care of tent management, parking, even management of floor mats for the birthday party celebration of MLA Shakuntala Sahu, held on Sunday.
The letter mentioned that 500 people will attend the party.
After the order copy get leaked, it created uproar in the state while netizens stormed the social media ranting about the misuse of government machinery.
To get rid of the questions, the parliamentary secretary has switched off her phone.
The CEO, Palari, said that the programme was cancelled.
However, BJP spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastava accused the Congress government in the state and its elected representatives of "misusing government machinery for personal gains".
He alleged that the Congress wants to use the government for its own political gains.
In this matter, BJP has also issued a press release and said that only after the BJP ex-minister registered a complaint before the district collector was the programme finally cancelled.