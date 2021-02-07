Chhattisgarh: Govt workers asked to arrange birthday party of Congress MLA Shakuntala Sahu; BJP cries foul

Raipur: The issue of the parliamentary secretary and unauthorised influence on government machinery is again becoming the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons in Chhattisgarh.

This time, the Chief Executive Officer of the Janpad Panchayat Palari of Bhatapara-Balodabazar district issued a written order stating that government officers, from SDO, Engineer to data entry officers, will make arrangement for the birthday celebrations of Parliamentary Secretary Shakuntala Sahu, who is also the Congress MLA from Kasdol constituency.

The official letter, which was dated February 6, 2021 (Saturday), has mentioned the names of government officers to take care of tent management, parking, even management of floor mats for the birthday party celebration of MLA Shakuntala Sahu, held on Sunday.