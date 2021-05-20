Chhattisgarh govt and UNICEF jointly launch helpdesk for COVID-19 stricken children - Check out helpline number here

The child helpdesk will provide emotional support, information and primary counselling to children who are in quarantine, isolation or COVID care centres. It will also support in ensuring shelter, care and protection to children who have COVID-19 positive parents, or have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 and are unable to take care of them, alone or abandoned.

Job Zachariah, Chief of UNICEF, Chhattisgarh said, “Children are now more vulnerable to neglect, abuse and exploitation. It has increased the risk of child marriage, child labour and trafficking. The Child helpline will cater the needs of the children but also help children in their care and protection without violating laws."