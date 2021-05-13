Chhattisgarh govt launches special scheme to provide protection to children orphaned in COVID-19 outbreak

Raipur: Amid the fight against Covid-19, the Government of Chhattisgarh has taken a decision to bear the cost of education of the children who are orphaned by coronavirus infection.

Chhattisgarh Government will stand by the children of the state who have been stripped of everything due to Covid's ruthless attack. It will not only bear the responsibility of their education but will also make every effort to shape their future, a government statement said on Thursday.

The government will implement the initiative through the Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme (CMDS). This scheme will be implemented from this financial year, the communique said.

The government will bear the entire expenses of the education of children who have lost their parents due to corona during this financial year. It will also provide scholarships of Rs 500 per month to such children studying from standard first to eighth and Rs 1000 per month for children from standard 9th to 12th.

These children will be eligible for this scholarship while studying in any government or private school, the communique added.

Along this, it has also been decided by the state government that the children whose main earning member of the family has died of corona, the education of such children will also be arranged by the state government. It has also been decided by the state government that if these children apply for admission to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools started in the state, then they will be given priority admission and no fee will be charged from them.