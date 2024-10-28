 Chhattisgarh Government Continues Paddy Procurement On Support Price For Next Year
Chhattisgarh Government Continues Paddy Procurement On Support Price For Next Year

Cabinet decisions ensure Socio-economic-industrial development.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A Cabinet meeting was held at the Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhawan), Nawa Raipur on Monday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai. In the cabinet meeting several key decisions were made to enhance agricultural support, industrial development, and social welfare in the state.

It includes a one-year extension for the government guarantee amount for paddy procurement at the support price i.e. now valid up to October 31, 2025. The total approved amount for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24 amounts to Rs 14,700 crore.

To enhance representation of OBC in local governance, the Cabinet decided to revise the reservation policy for elections in three-tier Panchayati raj and urban bodies. The limit for reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has been increased to 50%, based on population ratios, while maintaining existing reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Cabinet also approved the integration of 97 teachers from the Panchayat cadre into the School Education Department and authorized the integration of additional Panchayat teachers as their eligibility is confirmed.

Additionally, a one-time exemption was granted to school principals for the approval of time-bound pay scales based on assessments from 2007 to 2019. The Cabinet endorsed Chhattisgarh's new Industrial Development Policy for 2024-30, effective from November 1, 2024. This policy, which aligns with the Amritkal Chhattisgarh Vision @2047, aims to foster comprehensive industrial growth in the state with specific provisions for key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT.

Moreover, to further support investment and employment, the Cabinet agreed to allocate land at concessional rates in Naya Raipur Atal Nagar for the development of various industries. It also approved the sale of 118 acres of government land for residential complexes for NMDC employees in Jagdalpur.

The Cabinet granted stamp duty exemptions for the Naya Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority’s purchase of private land for the Naya Raipur project until March 31, 2026. In support of marginalized communities, it was decided to initiate the Chief Minister's Pilgrimage Darshan Scheme, providing free pilgrimage journeys to elderly individuals and marginalized groups. A budget of Rs 25 crore has been allocated for this initiative in the first supplementary budget for 2024-25.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in Chhattisgarh's Technical Education Department, and rationalized registration fees for property transfer documents. Both the Chhattisgarh Municipal Act 1956 (Amendment) Ordinance-2024 and the Chhattisgarh Municipality Act 1961 (Amendment) Ordinance-2024 were also approved during the meeting.

